???????????????????? Canadian rock band Arcade Fire, who recently raised $100k for Ukraine, had a suprise apperance at Coachella festival.

During the set, Acrade Fire performed a song called “The Suburbs” and dedicaded it to the people of Ukraine.#StandUpForUkraine pic.twitter.com/KIVT5jniuh

— Ukrainian Media_Truth about war in Ukraine (@truth_about_war) April 16, 2022