Hey @elonmusk, it seems like it’s no longer possible to have a Ukrainian number verify a Twitter account/two-factor authentication. Ukraine is not in your list of countries, see our screenshot.

It’s vital for us to keep showing the world what’s going on in our country. pic.twitter.com/XQl0PAQvYU

— UNITED24.media (@United24media) December 13, 2022