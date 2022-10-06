Нобелевскую премию по литературе получила Анни Эрно

Нобелевскую премию по литературе получила французская писательница Анни Эрно. Она удостоена награды за мужество и остроту, с которыми раскрывает корни, отчужденность и коллективные ограничения личной памяти.
BREAKING NEWS:
The 2022 #NobelPrize in Literature is awarded to the French author Annie Ernaux “for the courage and clinical acuity with which she uncovers the roots, estrangements and collective restraints of personal memory.” pic.twitter.com/D9yAvki1LL
— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 6, 2022
По словам Анни, писательство — это политический акт, открывающий нам глаза на социальное неравенство. Для этой цели она использует язык как нож, чтобы разорвать завесу воображения.
This year’s #NobelPrize laureate in literature Annie Ernaux has said that writing is a political act, opening our eyes for social inequality. For this purpose she uses language as “a knife”, as she calls it, to tear apart the veils of imagination. pic.twitter.com/TQm6rxjvMp
— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 6, 2022
