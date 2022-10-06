Шоу-бизнес Технологии Авто Отдых Праздники в Украине Астрология Лайфхаки Поддержать Видео
Нобелевскую премию по литературе получила Анни Эрно

6 октября 2022, 14:08
Карина Зуева редактор раздела Lifestyle
Нобелевскую премию по литературе получила Анни Эрно
Источник: Getty Images

Нобелевскую премию по литературе получила французская писательница Анни Эрно. Она удостоена награды за мужество и остроту, с которыми  раскрывает корни, отчужденность и коллективные ограничения личной памяти.

По словам Анни, писательство — это политический акт, открывающий нам глаза на социальное неравенство. Для этой цели она использует язык как нож, чтобы разорвать завесу воображения.

