I’m excited to share we have officially launched https://t.co/Igf5EyYCrO (@xai), my AI company!

Our mission is to understand the universe.

Can’t wait for Zuck to hit copy and paste on this too! pic.twitter.com/cyQGjXfnhH

— Elon Musk (Parody) (@ElonMuskAOC) July 12, 2023